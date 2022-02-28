Capt seeks Modi’s intervention to get back Punjabi students from Ukraine

Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday sought personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek the return of about 500 students from Punjab, stranded in different places in war-torn Ukraine.

He also asked the Punjab government to appoint a nodal officer who can coordinate with the Central government and the Union ministry of external affairs for the speedy return of the students.

Although the Punjab government has set up a dedicated phone number, it is yet to appoint any Nodal Officer for the purpose, so far, the former CM said.

Sharing the concern and anxiety of the parents with the Prime Minister, Amarinder said, they were feeling worried, as reports from Ukraine were coming in and showing the desperate plight of the students stranded in bunkers and metro stations in harsh weather conditions and without any food.

He appreciated the government of India’s efforts in bringing back people and hoped that the efforts will be further jacked up.

“I understand the extremely difficult situation prevailing in Ukraine, but I am confident that our government will bring back every single student and person with safety and security”, Amarinder said.