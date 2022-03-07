Bring petrol & diesel under GST: Bhagwant Mann to Modi govt

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab chief ministerial candidate and Member of Parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann on Monday demanded the Centre to give relief to the people from inflation by bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Terming the decision of the Central government to increase the minimum rate of GST from five percent to eight percent as an anti-people decision, Mann said that instead of imposing a new tax on the common people of the country, who already are facing inflation due to the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government.

In a statement, the AAP leader said the prices of crude oil are skyrocketing due to the Russia-Ukraine war, and the price of petrol, diesel, and LPG in India is already very high, due to which the common people are facing many difficulties.

“The further increase in the prices of petroleum products will be too much of a weight for the common people to handle. Therefore, Prime Minister Modi should reconsider bringing petroleum products under the GST and stop increasing GST tax rates to provide much-needed relief,” he added.

Mann said as the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are getting over, there is a plan to impose a new tax on the people of the country and increase the prices of petrol and diesel drastically.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motto is “Destroy the common people by collecting maximum tax,” he said adding during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party had put up banners all over India with the picture of Narendra Modi, “Bahut hua mehngai ka war, ab ki baar Modi sarkar. And now by raising gas prices as well as taxes, it is inflicting a double blow on the common people,” he said.

Mann said that essential commodities and food items come under the purview of five percent GST. Increasing this to eight will have a direct impact on the poor and the common people. The imposition of a new tax on the public who are facing financial crisis due to Coronavirus, unemployment, and inflation is unfortunate and insensitive, he added.