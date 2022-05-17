BJP government in Karnataka disrespecting martyrs: AAP Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Tuesday criticised the Karnataka government’s reported decision to replace the chapter on Bhagat Singh in the Class X syllabus with the speeches of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue KB Hegdewar.

AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of demeaning the martyrs, claiming the saffron party’s government in Karnataka purposefully inserted Hedgewar in the Class X syllabus in place of a chapter on Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Addressing a Press conference, Kang said people have seen the truth of the BJP’s duplicitous politics. “On the one hand they do drama of patriotism and on the other hand they are insulting our martyrs and freedom fighters,” he said.

Kang said the BJP government is deliberately trying to impose the agenda of the RSS on the people of our country.

“BJP is messing with the image of martyrs and independence warriors, sometimes through books and other times by controversial words made by its leaders. They are continually trying to belittle the contributions of the heroes and martyrs who fought for our country’s independence,” the AAP spokesperson said.

“The latest syllabus change in Karnataka is part of the BJP government’s nationwide attempt to further the RSS agenda. However, the people of the country are well aware of it all so, BJP and RSS can’t escape their dark past,” he added.