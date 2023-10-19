Big jolt to Cong in Punjab as its leader joins Aam Aadmi Party

On Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dealt the Congress a serious blow in the Majha area. Jagwinder Pal Singh, also known as Jagga Majitha, a prominent Majha personality and the Congress’s candidate for the Majitha assembly elections in 2022, joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann formally welcomed and inducted him into the party.

Since 1987, Jagwinder Pal Singh Jagga has worked for the Congress, and in 1992, he was elected as a councillor. In 1999, he held the position of general secretary for the Youth Punjab Congress. In the early 2000s, he was also appointed district president of Amritsar rural. On a Congress ticket, he ran in the Punjab assembly elections of 2022. Having been in politics for almost thirty years, he has a strong grasp and a lot of power in Majitha.

Big leaders and well-known individuals are shifting their support to the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab ahead of the state’s municipal corporation elections and the general elections that will take place the following year. Following Jagga Majitha’s official AAP welcome, Chief Minister Mann stated that Punjab’s citizens are delighted with the AAP government’s operations and policies. He declared that the AAP welcomes politicians who wish to serve the people of Punjab and that we are working hard to advance the state in all areas. Mann continued, saying that the party is growing stronger every day across the nation. We have a record majority administration in Punjab, but more members are joining us every day.

