Assembly Polls: Gandhis solely responsible for Cong rout in 5 states, says Capt Amarinder

Holding the Gandhis solely responsible for the complete rout of the Congress in all the recent Assembly polls, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday hit out at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) for trying to put the blame of their party’s dismal defeat in Punjab on him instead of gracefully admitting to their own blunders.

“The Congress has not only lost in Punjab but also in Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Goa and Manipur and the Gandhis are entirely to blame for the party’s shameful defeat,” he said, adding that the fact was that the people, across the country, had lost faith in the leadership of the Gandhis.

Pointing out that many senior leaders within the party were outright blaming the infighting in Punjab Congress and the ‘anti-party’ statements of the state party chief Navjot Sidhu for the abysmal performance in Punjab, the former chief minister the Congress was comfortably placed in the state till he was sacked to favour certain sycophants.

The party had dug its own grave in the border state the day they decided to back an “unstable” and “pompous” person like Sidhu, and named a corrupt man like Charanjit Singh Channi as chief minister just months before the polls, he said.

The CWC leaders who were claiming that there was a strong “anti-incumbency” against his (Amarinder’s) government had conveniently forgotten that he had won every election for the party since 2017, the last being the civic bodies election in February 2021, just seven months before his unceremonious removal, he pointed out.

“These leaders are just sycophants who are trying to shield the family by shifting blame and closing their eyes to the writing on the wall,” Amarinder said, adding that the Congress had no future under the present setup.

Amarinder said the real reason for the Congress defeat in Punjab was the failure of the high command to first favour and then fail to reign in people like Sidhu, who indulged in tarnishing the image of the party for their own personal gains.

He said, “In their efforts to discredit me, the party high command joined hands with Navjot and others, and in the process ended up discrediting the party totally”. “Even three weeks before they sacked me, I had offered to quit but Sonia Gandhi had insisted that I stay and lead the party in the 2022 elections,” said Captain Amarinder.

