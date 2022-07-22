Congress disowned Punjab’s progress under me: Capt Amarinder

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Friday, said he stood vindicated with repeated surveys by reputed neutral and independent agencies showing Punjab having done exceptionally well in various fields like education, business, investment or innovation, during his tenure.

Amarinder was reacting to the latest NITI Aayog report where Punjab had progressed four steps in the category of India Innovative Index 2021, while in comparison, Delhi had come down by one step in the category of Union Territories.

The former CM said as per the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) report released earlier, Punjab was among the top best-seven states in the country, far too ahead of Delhi.

He also referred to the Union Education Ministry’s National Education Survey in which Punjab got top ranking in education, while Delhi fared badly on this parameter.

The former CM said these are only a few examples of various parameters of the performance index. He said, once the survey on healthcare, particularly during the Covid period is done, Punjab will also stand out ahead of everyone else.

Taunting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for claiming to adopt the Delhi Model in Punjab, he told them that they should better adopt Punjab Model in Delhi to arrest the slide in all spheres of development, including education and healthcare, which the AAP has been claiming as its flagship models of development.

Amarinder also took a dig at his former party colleagues in Congress, who he said, disowned everything that had been done during his tenure of four and a half years. “Had they not disowned everything that we had done, the Congress party would have been in a better position today”, he remarked.