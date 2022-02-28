Absconding criminal facing 30 cases in 5 states held

Haryana Police has arrested a criminal, also carrying a reward, from Palwal district, who was absconding in more than 30 cases of heinous crimes.
A spokesperson of Haryana Police on Monday said the arrested accused
was identified as Ikram, a resident of Sigaar in district Nuh. On
secret information, the police arrested the accused, from whose
possession of an illegal loaded desi katta (a locally made gun) was also
recovered.
“A primary probe revealed that more than 30 cases pertaining to
robbery, dacoity, cow slaughter, attempt to murder, ATM loot or under
gangster act was registered against him in Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar
Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal,” the spokesperson said.
Of which 11 cases were registered in Haryana, two cases in Gujarat, 12
in Uttar Pradesh, three each in Rajasthan and West Bengal. In a
robbery case registered in 2009 in Rajasthan, the accused was also
found to be declared a rewarded criminal of Rs 2500.
All the concerned police stations and states have been informed about
the arrest of the accused. The accused will be produced in court as
per rules and will be taken on remand for a thorough interrogation,
the spokesperson said.