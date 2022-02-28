Absconding criminal facing 30 cases in 5 states held

Haryana Police has arrested a criminal, also carrying a reward, from Palwal district, who was absconding in more than 30 cases of heinous crimes.

A spokesperson of Haryana Police on Monday said the arrested accused

was identified as Ikram, a resident of Sigaar in district Nuh. On

secret information, the police arrested the accused, from whose

possession of an illegal loaded desi katta (a locally made gun) was also

recovered.

“A primary probe revealed that more than 30 cases pertaining to

robbery, dacoity, cow slaughter, attempt to murder, ATM loot or under

gangster act was registered against him in Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar

Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal,” the spokesperson said.

Of which 11 cases were registered in Haryana, two cases in Gujarat, 12

in Uttar Pradesh, three each in Rajasthan and West Bengal. In a

robbery case registered in 2009 in Rajasthan, the accused was also

found to be declared a rewarded criminal of Rs 2500.

All the concerned police stations and states have been informed about

the arrest of the accused. The accused will be produced in court as

per rules and will be taken on remand for a thorough interrogation,

the spokesperson said.