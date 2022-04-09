AAP using Punjab Police for political vendetta in other states: Chugh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday alleged BJP leaders in other states were being booked by the Punjab Police on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Chugh said three such cases have been registered so far by the Punjab Police against the BJP leaders in Delhi and Maharashtra. He said the AAP government has started showing blatant signs of misusing the police force to settle political scores.

The BJP leader condemned the manner early this week a case was registered against Delhi-based BJP leader Naveen Kumar for allegedly doctoring a video clip of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The video clip was posted on 6 April with a disclaimer, but regardless of it the Punjab police have filed a case on the complaint of Gurbhej Singh, who works for the legal cell of AAP, Chugh said.

He said the first indication of AAP’s political vendetta came around when the Punjab police registered a case against a BJP activist in Maharashtra for tweeting about the removal of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s picture in the Chief Minister’s office. The complaint was lodged by an AAP Mohali district office-bearer in the cyber cell of the state police.

“Similarly, the cyber cell of the Punjab police recently booked BJP youth activist TP Singh Bagga, who had reportedly led the agitation against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the context of his comments on the film, Kashmir Files,” the BJP leader said.

Chugh alleged AAP is politicising the police force and warned the party against using it in other states to settle political scores.