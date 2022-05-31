AAP candidates Seechewal, Sahney file nominations for Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab

Environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and social activist Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Tuesday filed their nomination papers for two Rajya Sabha from Punjab as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates.

Seechewal and Sahney, both Padma Shri awardees, filed their nominations with the secretary of the Punjab Legislative Assembly in the presence of cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

The terms of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab Ambika Soni (Congress) and Balwinder Singh Bhunder (Shiromani Akali Dal) are due to expire on 4 July. As the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has 92 members in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, its candidates are set to be elected unopposed. Tuesday is the last day for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 1, while the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is June 3.

Seechewal was awarded the Padma Shri for rejuvenating the 160-kilometer-long tributary of the Satluj and Beas rivers. He has also constructed schools and colleges for the underprivileged in Punjab.

Sahney is the president of the World Punjabi Organisation which has a presence in 22 countries. He had evacuated over 500 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs by sending three chartered flights and rehabilitated them other than ensuring free education for their children.

During the Covid pandemic, Sahney provided mobile testing clinics, 2000 oxygen cylinders, and langar sewa that served one lakh, people, every day. He is the founder of Sun Foundation which runs free skill development centres for disabled needy youth.