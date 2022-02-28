Over 1600 Haryana students stranded in war-torn Ukraine

Over 1600 students from Haryana are stranded at different places in war-torn Ukraine.

As per the list of students studying in Ukraine released by the Union government, 1786 students from Haryana are studying in Ukraine.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said about 100 students from Haryana have returned so far. He said it may take some time in view of the prevailing situation, but the government is committed to the safe return of remaining citizens.

the state government is working day and night for the return of all the students, the CM said. He said all the citizens stuck in Ukraine should not panic and they would be brought back to India at any cost.

“The government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will safely bring back all its citizens,” the CM said.

After receiving this list, Khattar has directed all the deputy commissioners to immediately constitute teams of officers to contact the families of these students in their respective districts.

The CM directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) to give assurance to the families of the students that the Union government and the Haryana government are taking all possible steps to safely bring back the students.

Khattar directed the DCs to assure the families that they do not pay heed to the negative social media posts being spread in this regard. The CM said that the officer appointed by the concerned DC should contact the family today and should ensure every possible help.

An official spokesperson said so far 1156 Indian nationals have returned safely from Ukraine in five special flights being run under the ‘Operation Ganga’ campaign. The sixth flight from Budapest (Hungary) has taken off today under ‘Operation Ganga’, in which 240 Indian nationals have been brought back to Delhi.

The spokesperson said the help desk set up by the Haryana government through the foreign cooperation department has so far received over 400 phone calls, 800-900 WhatsApp messages, and 800 e-mails. The officers posted at the helpline desk are in constant touch with the students and the Union ministry of external affairs.

“The Chief Minister himself is also closely monitoring the situation and is constantly taking updates from the officials,” he said.