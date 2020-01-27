In one of the biggest drug-seizures, Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police has seized 1000 kilograms (kg) of ganja (marijuana) leaf from a canter in Jhajjar district. The estimated value of seized contraband is around Rs 1.25 crore. The vehicle, which was used for the transportation of the contraband, was also seized.

Giving this information on Monday, a spokesperson of Haryana Police said that the arrested accused was identified as Surjit alias Jeetu, a resident of Hisar. He was nabbed by a team of STF Hisar following a tip-off about the canter loaded with drugs.

Acting on the inputs, the STF team had laid a trap and apprehended the accused from near Sampla road, Jhajjar by-pass area. During the checking of the canter, the Police found 50 bags containing the contraband weighing 1000 kg. Paint and thinner containers were loaded in the canter to hide the seized contraband.

During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that seized contraband was being supplied from Odisha to Hisar. Accused Surjit along with his three aides Ram Mehar, Anil and Sube Singh were transporting a huge cache of drugs to Hisar. Ganja patti has been handed over to the accused at Visakhapatnam by bringing from Odisha.

The investigation also revealed that earlier also they had brought a large number of narcotics. Ram Mehar is the key accused of drug trafficking. There is a big gang of drug-peddlers who supply the narcotics in Hisar and adjacent areas. A case under the provisions of the NDPS Act was registered and probe into the matter is on to nab other accused involved in this racket.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava appreciated the STF team for intensifying the efforts to crack down on those involved in drug peddling in the State. He also directed the Police to completely crush the menace of drug peddling and its distribution network in the state.