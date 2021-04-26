The Delhi government on Monday said that at the time of the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi is struggling with a lack of oxygen and the central government is responsible for the lack of oxygen in Delhi. The central government itself is not arranging oxygen for Delhi and is making it difficult for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in facilitating enough supply of oxygen.

The central government is responsible for the lack of oxygen in the entire country, including Delhi. The Solicitor General of the Central Government has made it clear. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has objected to the letter written by the CM of Delhi to industrialists for oxygen and cryogenic tankers.

Mehta has said that if the oxygen produced by industries in India is left anyhow, then the central government has absolute right over it. The Central Government distributes that Oxygen as per the requirement of the States, it said.

