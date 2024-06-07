CBI files final chargesheet in alleged land for jobs scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed its final chargesheet in connection with the alleged land for jobs scam against 78 persons including the then Union Railways Minister during 2004- 2009 and thirty seven candidates and others.

As disclosed during the central agency’s probe, it claims that the then Union Railway Minister, allegedly with officers of Railways, his family members and others, engaged candidates as Group D substitutes in the different zones of the department, which was in violation of the guidelines.

The recruitments were allegedly in lieu of transfer of land by the candidate himself, or by family members and also involved submission of fake educational certificates.

The candidates, who were engaged as substitutes in different zones of Railways, were mainly from the districts which were the constituencies of the then Railway Minister and members of his family, the agency said.

The case is being investigated by the CBI and the Directorate of Enforcement.