Cash for job scam: Partha’s son-in-law gets exemption from court

In a major development to the cash for job scam for recruitment of teachers, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today exempted Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya, the son-in-law of former state education minister Partha Chatterjee, from the list of accused in the recruitment scam after he turned approver against his father-in-law.

The court had told Mr Bhattacharya that he might get exemption from charges slapped under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) only should he reveal something new in the scam which implicated Mr Chatterjee, while giving his confidential statements before the magistrate.

Bhattacharya was a member of the trustee board in Babli Chatterjee Memorial Trust, named after the deceased wife of Partha Chatterjee.

Sources in the know claimed that the scrapping of the name of Mr Bhattacharya was in the offing since his prayer to turn approver against his father-in-law by the court had been granted and he got his secret statements recorded before the magistrate on Saturday.

The development, however, pertained to his prayer to the special ED court as one of the accused named in the supplementary charge sheet by the ED in the recruitment scam, who is ready to turn approver against the key mastermind- the former state education minister and his father in-law, in lieu of being exempted from charges.