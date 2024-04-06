CBI busts gang of infant traffickers in Delhi, 7 held including 5 women

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a network of traffickers involved in buying and selling of infants across India for the purpose of adoption as well as for other illegal purposes, the agency sources said on Saturday.

The agency carried out searches at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR and rescued three children, while seven including five women have been arrested in this connection.

Out of the seven persons arrested, one is a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat, while others belonged to Delhi.

Advertisement

In multiple raids, the sleuths of the CBI have rescued two male babies, where one of them was one and a half days old, and another being 15 days old, the sources said, adding that a month old girl child was also rescued by the probe agency team.

The federal probe agency has conducted searches at seven places across Delhi and adjoining state of Haryana, recovering incriminating articles including Rs 5.5 lakh in cash and other documents.

The CBI has registered a criminal case under various penal provisions of IPC and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 against 10 accused persons over allegations that a network of infant children traffickers involved in buying and selling of infants across India for the purpose of adoption as well as for other illegal purposes, the sources said.

It is being said that certain hospitals, medical centres may also be on the list of the probe agency with their suspected role in the entire ordeal.

The probe in this regard has so far revealed that the accused used to approach and get in touch with childless couples wanting to adopt babies across the country through advertisements on social media platforms.

It is also said that the syndicate allegedly used to purchase babies from real parents, mainly very poor individuals, surrogate mothers and thereafter would sell the infant at the prices ranging from Rs 4 to 6 lakhs per child.

They were also allegedly involved in duping many such couples of lakhs of rupees by creating fake documents regarding adoption.

Further, a thorough investigation is being conducted in the matter, while the probe agency is questioning the arrested accused to further find out linkages, the sources said.