Sharpshooter of Himanshu Bhau gang dies after exchange of fire in Delhi

A hardcore criminal, who was a sharp- shooter of the Himanshu alias Bhau gang, succumbed to injuries following an exchange of fire with Delhi Police’s Special Cell, the police said on Friday.

Identified as Ajay alias Goli, the accused was injured during the exchange of fire that took place on the intervening night of Thursday- Friday, when he was intercepted by the special unit team, and instead of surrendering, he opened fire on the police party.

The police personnel returned fire in self defence, during which the accused was injured, and taken to the BSA hospital in Rohini by the PCR van, where he was declared brought dead.

The criminal was on the run in connection with a sensational

broad daylight murder near a dhaba in Murthal, Sonipat Haryana earlier this year and a recent firing incident outside a car showroom in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area.

According to police, the gangster has been a close aide and a confidant operative of gangster Himanshu alias Bhau.

As per police, he was operating the gang under the command of Bhau.

Himanshu alias Bhau, a resident of village Ritoli in Rohtak, Haryana, is a notorious gangster listed among the most wanted criminals.

It is believed that he has fled India and is now operating his organized criminal network from abroad.

According to police, the gangster is backed by Punjab based Davinder Bambiha gang in alliance with jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali.

Bhau’s involvements include criminal activities in the Delhi NCR region like targeted killings, shootings for financial gain, and extortion.

It is said that he regularly issues threat calls to various businessmen in a bid to create an environment of terror.

The police added that he also used to lure and recruit local youths into his gang by promoting gun culture through social media posts, offering them opportunity to work for him, promising to settle their personal scores and assuring a safe escape.

The Special Cell has been diligently working to ensure the safety of the citizens by targeting this criminal network.

The Special Cell had employed both technical and manual surveillance techniques in their investigation, which helped in tracking Goli as he used to avoid personal communication devices.

Finally, as per intelligence input with the cell’s team, Ajay alias Goli’s movement was tracked and the team laid a strategical trap and intercepted the suspect and his vehicle.

He had previous involvements in ten criminal cases across Delhi and Haryana, the police said.