CBI arrests Mother Dairy employee for accepting bribe of Rs 45,000

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday apprehended a senior employee of Mother Dairy for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000 from a complainant, according to agency sources.

The federal probe agency registered a case on Saturday based on a complaint against the accused zonal in-charge in the national capital.

The complaint alleged that the employee had demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 to refrain from canceling the complainant’s distributorship.

After negotiations, the accused agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 45,000, the agency stated.

Acting on this information, the CBI laid a trap and caught the employee red-handed while allegedly accepting the illicit payment in cash.

Searches are currently being conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused, and further investigations are underway.