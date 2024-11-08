CBI apprehends DUSIB official for taking bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended a legal officer of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) of the state government for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. During searches conducted by the central probe agency in this connection, the sleuths recovered a sum of Rs 3.79 lakhs from his possession, according to iCBI’s official.

The federal probe agency had registered a case on Thursday against alleged accused persons, including a legal officer with DUSIB, a private person and unknown persons, and the case was based on a complaint received by the CBI on November 4.

In the complaint it was alleged that the said officer had asked for a bribe amount of Rs. 40 lakh from the complainant in the name of another officer of the board in a bid to de- seal his two shops, allowing the person to run them without any hindrance. The central agency sleuths laid a trap yesterday and caught the alleged person red handed while accepting a part of the bribe from the complainant.

Later, the CBI conducted searches at residential premises of the accused which led to recovery of Rs 3.79 crore in cash and some property documents, while further probe and verification is underway in the matter.