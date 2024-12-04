Cars gutted by fire following head-on collision on Dwarka Expressway, one dead

Two cars were gutted by fire following a head-on collision on the Dwarka Expressway in South West Delhi near the Yasho Bhoomi flyover late Tuesday, leaving one dead and another injured.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the accident occurred around 12:20 AM, involving two cars.

Following the accident, two fire tenders were rushed to the site. Upon arrival, firefighters found the Maruti Eeco completely charred, with the driver’s body trapped inside. The remains were retrieved and handed over to the Investigating Officer from Police Station Sector 21 Dwarka.

Advertisement

The driver of the Hyundai Creta sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital by a PCR unit before the fire department arrived.

According to the police, the identity of the deceased so far remains unknown and has been preserved in the mortuary of Safdarjung Hospital.

A case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered and efforts are being made to identify the deceased.