CAQM announces revised GRAP schedule for Delhi-NCR for winter season

Moving forward with an aim to further strengthen the measures to combat air pollution especially ‘Very Poor’ and ‘Severe’ air quality stages generally encountered in the National Capital Region (NCR) during winters, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has announced revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the entire NCR.

“The CAQM urged citizens to follow the Citizen Charter under GRAP earnestly towards control and prevention of air pollution in NCR,” the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said on Wednesday.

The revised GRAP schedule will come into force in the entire NCR now and different stages will be imposed accordingly through specific orders issued from time to time as per the air quality conditions of the region.

GRAP is an emergency response mechanism for the entire NCR, based on Average AQI levels in Delhi, that brings together multiple stakeholders, implementing agencies and authorities to respond to situations of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.

GRAP for NCR has been formulated after careful consideration of scientific data, stakeholder inputs, expert recommendations along with field experience and learnings in the past years.

The revised GRAP contains targeted actions that need to be taken by the agencies responsible/ implementing agencies when Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi goes beyond a certain threshold or is expected to go beyond a certain threshold as per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast provided by IMD/ IITM.

Based on the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast by IMD / IITM on a day-to-day basis, actions under Stages II, III and IV of the GRAP will be invoked in advance of the AQI reaching to the projected levels of that stage, provided also that the higher projected AQI levels are likely to sustain for longer periods (say 3 days or more).

As per key changes/ revisions in the GRAP schedule for Stage III – ‘Severe’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), the New Additions are : GNCTD to impose strict restrictions on plying of Delhi – registered Diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) to BS-III standards or below, in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities / providing essential services; GNCTD to not permit BS-III and below diesel operated LCVs (goods carriers) registered outside Delhi, to enter Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities / providing essential services and Do not permit Inter-State buses from NCR states other than EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel, to enter Delhi (excluding buses /Tempo travelers operated with All India Tourist Permit).

“The highlighted changes indicate only the key amendments in the revised GRAP. The complete details of the revised GRAP are available on the official website of the Commission i.e., caqm.nic.in. The revised GRAP will serve as a tool towards the abatement of adverse air quality in NCR generally witnessed during the peak winter months,” the Ministry said.