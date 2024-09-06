Bus catches fire in Mahipalpur, none hurt

A bus carrying passengers caught fire in the Mahipalpur area, the police said on Friday.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reported receiving a call regarding the fire in a bus. Following the call, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused within 40 minutes, it added.

The police stated that the fire was caused by a burst gas pipeline of a CNG cylinder in the bus.

Advertisement

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The non-AC bus was completely gutted by the time the blaze was extinguished. It was operating on the Vasant Kunj to IGI Airport route.

This incident is not isolated. On August 28, a fire erupted in an air-conditioned bus carrying 40 passengers near the A-Block Bus Stand in the Jagatpuri area.

No injury was reported in the incident. The police stated that the cause of the fire was a short circuit in the AC unit of the bus.