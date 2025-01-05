Bus from Kolkata topples near Mukutmanipur, 15 injured

A bus carrying picnic revellers from Kolkata toppled near Mukutmanipur, a tourist destination in Bankura this morning, leaving at least 15 injured.

The condition of five of them was stated to be critical and were rushed to the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital by the police.

Advertisement

The BSMCH officials said that four were released in the afternoon, but one was transferred to the ward for further clinical observation.

Advertisement

The speeding bus lost control when the driver tried to avert a head on collision with a pick-up van that gushed in from the opposite direction at Bagdiha crossing on the Bankura – Khatra state highway within the Indpur police station area here. The place is barely 12 km from Mukutmanipur dam.

The bus inclined to the left before overturning, the police said.

Around 65 residents of Ruby area in Kolkata had been heading for Mukutmanipur, a tourist destination, surrounded by a large waterbody, hills and jungles. This is close to the place where tigress Zeenat was tranquilised last Sunday.