A Manipur-based bullet gang of motor-vehicle (MV) thieves, involved in stealing high-end bikes on order, has been busted by a team of the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. Two members of the gang have been arrested, on whose instance eleven costly bikes including Bullet-bikes, have been recovered. Apart from the recovered bikes, the master key, lock breaker, new locks of bikes, and other instruments used in the commission of crime have been recovered.

Both the arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Abdul Kalam 40, and Syed Tadris Ali 32, both residents of Manipur. Police are interrogating both the accused to ascertain facts about other members of the gang.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Deo, a team led by Inspector Vijaypal Dahiya comprising of Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar, Head-Constable Arvind, Constable Vipin and others under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police Naresh Solanki, successfully conducted the whole operation.

The DCP said, “A secret information regarding movements of these desperate MV thieves was received by Inspector Vijaypal. Immediately police swung into action and the gang members were located in the area of Okhla-Vihar. Police team raided the area and successfully apprehended both the accused along with the stolen bullet motorcycle.”

During further investigation, ten more stolen motorcycles along with master key and other items were recovered at their instance.

The gang used to steal high-end motorcycles especially bullet motorcycles and further sell them in Manipur State through their associates.

Further investigation is being carried out in the matter.