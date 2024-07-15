Bring BJP to make Delhi a world-class city: Bidhuri’s appeal to Delhi’ites

BJP MP from South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that after securing a third term for the Modi Government at the Centre, it is now time to give the BJP a chance in Delhi.

Addressing a party workers’ conference in Bijwasan on Monday, Bidhuri said only the BJP can fulfill the dream of making the capital a world-class city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented welfare schemes across the country, but “the Kejriwal Government deprived Delhi of these benefits”, he pointed out.

“The Delhi government is deeply corrupt and has failed on every front,” Bidhuri alleged.

Against this backdrop, he urged the workers to work hard to ensure the BJP’s victory in the assembly elections due next year to free the city from this (AAP) government.

He appealed to the residents of Delhi to give BJP a chance so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making Delhi a world-class city could be realised.

The programme was presided over by former MLA Satprakash Rana.

Bidhuri thanked Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and DDA Vice Chairman Subhashish Panda for approving a fund of Rs 1,000 crore for the development of Delhi’s villages. The development work has begun in Bijwasan with a budget of Rs 30 crore, and similar projects will be initiated in other villages in the coming days.