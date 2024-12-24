Brazilian national arrested with drugs worth Rs 21 crore at IGIA

The Delhi Customs said on Tuesday that a Brazilian national was apprehended for smuggling cocaine in the form of capsules inside his stomach at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The 1.3 kg drugs seized from him are valued at around Rs 21 crore in the international market, an official said.

Advertisement

According to the Customs, their officials intercepted Lucas Henrique De Oliveira Brito after his arrival at Terminal 3 of the IGIA from Guarulhos (Brazil) via Paris on December 11 as they found his behaviour after crossing Green channel of the Customs was suspicious.

Advertisement

His confession, during questioning, to have ingested capsules containing narcotic substances vindicated the officials. After confessing to the crime, he voluntarily surrendered, the official said.

The passenger was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital for medical procedures lasting fir several days under expert supervision in which 127 capsules were extracted from his stomach.

The passenger was arrested on December 21 under section 43 (b) (person possessing any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance in his possession) of the NDPS Act.