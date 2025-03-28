Decomposed woman’s body found in locked Shahdara flat; house owner held

The decomposed body of a woman, approximately 35-year-old, was found inside a flat in Satyam Enclave of Vivek Vihar, Shahdara on Friday, after a PCR call alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from her house.

According to officials, a call was received at the Vivek Vihar police station about a strong odor coming from a locked DDA flat.

Upon reaching the scene, officers found the house locked from outside and noticed traces of blood near the back door. When the door was opened, the police discovered the woman’s body inside a bag wrapped in a blanket and concealed in the bed’s storage compartment. The body was intact as it was not dismembered, sources confirmed.

Efforts are underway to establish the victim’s identity, said an official.

Meanwhile, the owner of the house, identified as Vivekanand Mishra, has been apprehended and is currently being interrogated, he added.