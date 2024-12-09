Bomb threat panic over 40 Delhi schools, no suspicious material found

More than 40 schools in the capital were thrown into chaos and panic on Monday morning after they received bomb threats via email, police officials said.

However, nothing suspicious was found and it turned out to be a hoax, they said.

The emails, reportedly sent to multiple institutions, claimed that bombs had been planted on their premises, threatening significant harm if a USD 30,000 ransom was not paid.

The threatening email said: “I planted multiple bombs inside (school) buildings. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. If I do not receive USD 30,000, I will detonate the bombs.”

The Delhi Police immediately launched a massive operation after the schools alerted them.

Bomb squads, dog squads, and local police teams were deployed to the affected schools to conduct thorough searches of the premises, an official said.

Students and staff were evacuated as a precautionary measure, and parents were informed of the situation, he added.

Reacting to the threats, Chief Minister Atishi wrote on X, “In Delhi, after regular incidents of extortion, murders, and shootings, now threats of bombing schools are being received.”

“The law and order situation in Delhi has never been this dire before. The BJP-led central government has failed in its sole responsibility of ensuring the safety of Delhi residents,” the post added.

Moreover, AAP National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal also took to X to criticise the Centre and wrote, “The people of Delhi have never witnessed such a deteriorated state of law and order before. Amit Shah Ji should come forward and answer to the people of Delhi”.