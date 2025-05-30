Bomb threat at Udyog Bhawan in Delhi triggers security alert; no explosives found

A bomb threat sent via email on Friday triggered a security alert at Udyog Bhawan, a prominent government office complex in the heart of Delhi.

The threat mail claimed that an improvised explosive device (IED) had been planted on the premises, prompting immediate precautionary measures. The e-mail was received by senior officials of the Ministry of Steel and the Ministry of Heavy Industries, both of which operate from the Udyog Bhawan complex.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Heavy Industries is currently headed by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Advertisement

Following the thread, a letter signed by Undersecretary Inder Jeet Singh directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to take urgent action. As a safety measure, evacuation of the entire Udyog Bhawan premises was advised and swiftly carried out.

Security agencies, along with bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog units, conducted thorough checks of the building. As per the latest updates, no explosive devices have been found so far.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the source of the e-mail and are working to identify the sender.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in and around the Udyog Bhawan area.