Blame it on DJB: Delhi BJP hits back at Atishi for holding Haryana, UP responsible for Yamuna pollution

Responding to Atishi’s blame on Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for rising pollution levels in Yamuna, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said on Wednesday that the Delhi chief minister should visit Palla village located on the city’s border with Haryana to witness clean water flowing from the neighboring state into the city.

He said the CM should understand that the blame for the pollution of Yamuna in Delhi lies with the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) failure to install STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants), not industrial waste from the neighbouring states.

Kapoor said after entering Delhi, the clean river turns into a drain at a stretch between Wazirabad and Kalindi Kunj.

The BJP leader regretted that Atishi continued to make irresponsible statements even after becoming CM. He said her remarks that Haryana and UP for the pollution of Yamuna are not only irresponsible but also false.

He gave an open challenge to the CM to accompany Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva to Palla village on the Delhi-Haryana border to see for herself the actual situation on the ground in the presence of the media and note how clean water enters Delhi from Haryana.