BJP’s efforts led to reduction of 50 % PPAC charge in power bills, Delhi residents to benefit: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva Friday claimed that the Energy Secretary Delhi has declared a reduction of over 50 per cent in the Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC) which had earlier been arbitrarily imposed on power bills in the city by the state government, allegedly in collusion with the private distribution companies.

The Delhi BJP chief also claimed that the party’s efforts to raise this issue have exposed the alleged nexus between the AAP government and private discoms.

He assured that soon, if the BJP forms government, this decade-long alleged loot by the state government and private companies would be referred to the CBI for a probe.

Referring to a copy of a Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) order, which Sachdeva also released in a press conference here, stated that the ongoing struggle of Delhi BJP since April 2024 has borne fruit with this development.

According to the BJP leader’s claims, it was due to BJP’s efforts, the massive PPAC charges on electricity bills have been reduced, providing significant relief to consumers.

He noted that before the Lok Sabha elections in May, 2024, his party had raised the issue of unethical financial burden imposed on the residents of the national capital through PPAC.

According to him, it was since that time the newly elected parliamentarians of the BJP and the party organisation have actively worked on this issue, which affected the public.

In the month of July this year, the BJP had raised the matter publicly, and also submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena through senior leaders of the party.

He added that demonstrations were held at the state level across all 14 organisational districts here, and the media revisited the issue in the month of October.

As per the BJP leader, in the beginning of December, a delegation from Laghu Bharati met his party’s leaders, after which it once again opposed the demand from private electricity companies to increase PPAC before the LG.

Sachdeva further claimed that as a result of BJP’s pressure, DERC had to conduct a transparent analysis, leading the constitutional authority to not only reject the private company’s demand to increase PPAC, but also to enforce a reduction.