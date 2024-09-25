BJP will raise public issues in Delhi Assembly session: Vijender Gupta

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Wednesday said the BJP MLAs will raise issues concerning the people of the capital during the two-day Assembly session commencing Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the state party office here, he said, “All the BJP MLAs will compel the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to discuss the problems of Delhi’s 20 million citizens and hold them accountable in the Assembly session starting tomorrow.” He asserted the Opposition will take an aggressive stance against the state government over several burning issues in the capital.

Attacking the ruling dispensation, he said, “AAP government in Delhi has now turned into a ‘corrupt’ government. Its leaders who claim to be the most honest while traveling the world, have not spared any department from corruption in their 10 years of misrule.”

Referring to deaths due to rain related incidents, Gupta claimed that some 50 people died during the monsoon rains but not a single minister from the government spoke up.

On alleged pending Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports, the Leader of Opposition said, Alleging that for the past five years, 11 reports from the CAG have been buried in files and not presented in the House, he demanded that they should be now presented in the House.

Among other issues, while mentioning ration cards, Gupta said, “Under the Central government’s ‘Antyodaya Anna Yojana,’ the AAP government has denied ration cards to 95,000 poor and marginalised people in Delhi, depriving them of 35 kg of free grain.”

He alleged the state government is discriminating against his party MLAs by not providing the necessary funds for development work in their constituencies. CCTV cameras are being installed across the city, but not a single camera has been placed in the constituencies of BJP MLAs,” he charged.

“The opposition wants to discuss all these issues and demand answers from the government, but it is unwilling to allow any discussion on them,” Gupta said.