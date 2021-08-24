BJP ruled MCD has taken no action for safety of people as it is busy with corruption: Vikas Goel

North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Leader of Opposition from Aam Aadmi Party Vikas Goel issued a statement on Tuesday saying that yesterday a terrible accident took place at the Bhalswa landfill site of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Goel said a mountain of garbage about 70-80 metric tons fell on a nearby slum colony. A similar incident had happened at the Ghazipur landfill site in the past as well but no action was taken by BJP for the security of people, rather, it indulged in corruption. He said that BJP has only 6-7 months left in the corporation so they are devising new ways and methods of corruption without caring for people’s lives.

“On 23rd August yesterday, a horrific accident happened at Bhalswa landfill site. In the accident, a mountain of garbage of about 70-80 metric tons fell on a nearby slum colony, in which about 5000 people live. It was a matter of relief that the accident happened during the daytime, so that the slum dwellers came out of their homes at the time of the accident and we had no loss of life. There would have been an enormous loss to life and property if the accident had happened at night,” said Goel.