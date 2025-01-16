BJP releases 4th list of 9 candidates for Delhi polls, fields Shikha Rai against AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj from GK

The BJP on Thursday released its fourth list of nine more candidates for February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, fielding advocate Shikha Rai, the first woman chairperson of the Standing Committee of the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation from Greater Kailash (GK) constituency against Delhi Cabinet Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The saffron party has fielded Anil Vashishth from Babarpur constituency against Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai.

The BJP has fielded Ravinder Kumar from Bawana (SC) constituency, Poonam Sharma from Wazirpur, Bhuvan Tanwar from Delhi Cantonment, Chandan Kumar Choudhary from Sangam Vihar, Ravikant Ujjain from Trilokpuri (SC), Sanjay Goyal from Shahdara and Praveen Nimesh from Gokalpur (SC).

The fourth list of BJP candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls was finalised by the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC).

With the release of the fourth list, the BJP has announced the names of 68 candidates for the total 70 seats in Delhi.

Meanwhile, JD(U) which is the BJP’s key ally in the NDA, has fielded Shailendra Kumar from the Burari constituency for the Delhi Assembly polls.

The BJP has eight legislators and the ruling AAP has 62 MLAs in the outgoing 70-member Assembly. The result of the February 5 election will be declared on February 8.