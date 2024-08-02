BJP protests against Delhi govt over shelter home deaths

BJP workers of Delhi’s North West district staged a protest outside Asha Kiran Home against the death of 13 children highlighting the poor state of the shelter home in Rohini.

The protest was led by senior MCD councilor Rekha Gupta and saffron party leader Satya Narayan Gautam.

Gupta claimed that crores of rupees were allocated by the Kejriwal Government to the home shelter, but the funds must have been misused.

She said there was nothing in the name of facilities inside this shelter as the children are being supplied with dirty water through tankers. No ambulance facility is available to take them to the hospital.

She further stated that there is no nutritious food available, which is why the children are dying one after another.

On Friday, BJP leaders visited the shelter home to inquire about its state of affairs, but the officials of Asha Kiran Home and the Kejriwal Government did not allow them to meet the mentally challenged individuals, she added.

She asked what exactly is going on inside this shelter that is being hidden from the people of Delhi.