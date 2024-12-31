BJP MLAs stage sit-in over CAG reports pending presentation in Assembly

Delhi BJP MLAs, under the leadership of Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta, staged a sit-in at Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel’s office on Tuesday, demanding a special session of the Assembly to present the 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports. During the sit-in, the Opposition MLAs handed over a memorandum to the Speaker, insisting him to direct the government to table the reports in the Assembly without further delay.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on the issue, Gupta said, “The government has crossed all limits of shamelessness by deliberately delaying the presentation of the 14 CAG reports in the Assembly despite mounting pressure from all sides. This delay appears to be a desperate attempt to conceal the corruption of the AAP hidden in these reports from the public while completing its tenure.”

Recalling that the BJP legislative party had submitted a memorandum on 19th December over the matter, he said, “Today, the Opposition submitted another memorandum requesting the Speaker to call a special session of the Assembly. The memorandum underlined that the CAG regularly audits government departments to ensure transparency, accountability, and an assessment of financial and administrative practices.”

“Performing its duty, the CAG submitted audit reports of various government departments for 2017–18 to 2021–22 to the government. But these reports have been pending with the government for the past two years and are yet to be tabled in the Assembly. Failure to do so not only violates the constitutional rights of the Assembly members but also undermines public trust, as citizens have the right to know how public funds are being utilized,” Gupta asserted.

The Leader of the Opposition said the extensive delay in presenting these reports raises serious doubts about the government’s intent. “We have demanded that the Speaker should immediately call a special session and direct the government to table the CAG reports in the Assembly,” he said.