BJP MLAs protest at Assembly premises, ask for special session on CAG reports

BJP MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta ,on Thursday staged a protest in the Delhi Assembly premises demanding a special session of the House to table all 14 Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) reports regarding the state government.

The protesting legislators of the saffron party held placards with slogans, “Vidhansabha ka satra bulao, CAG Report sadan me lao’ (Convene the Assembly session, bring the CAG reports to the floor) and “CAG Report mat dabao, Vidhanasabha ka Satra bulao, CAG Report sadan me lao” (Stop suppressing CAG reports, bring them to the Assembly floor, convene assembly session!).

Speaking to reporters, Gupta accused the AAP government of deliberately withholding the CAG reports to hide alleged corruption and financial irregularities. He alleged that the government was evading its constitutional responsibilities and was defying the High Court’s orders for fear of exposing its corrupt practices. BJP legislators accused the AAP government of allegedly undermining democracy, and running the Assembly in an autocratic manner, preventing opposition MLAs from raising public-interest issues.

Gupta highlighted that the Opposition had been consistently demanding to table CAG reports in the last two Assembly sessions, but was silenced. The BJP leader also alleged that the demands by the Opposition to table the CAG reports were ignored, forcing them to file a petition in the High Court. During the hearing, the government assured the court that the reports would be tabled within 2–3 days.

According to the BJP leader, Delhi’s Lt. Governor also wrote to Chief Minister Atishi, advising her to convene a special Assembly session on December 19–20 to table these reports. However, despite these directives, no announcement was made by the government, he said. He condemned this as a mockery of democracy and disrespect toward the judiciary, asserting that BJP would not tolerate this autocracy, vowing to launch protests on the streets to compel the government to call a special session and table the CAG reports.

The BJP delegation also submitted a memorandum to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, demanding the convening of a special session to table all 14 CAG reports. It highlighted that the CAG regularly audits government departments to ensure transparency and accountability in governance and evaluate financial and administrative performance. It stated that these reports have been pending with the government for over two years and yet to be tabled in the Assembly.