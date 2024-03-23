BJP misusing institutions to harass Opposition: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday that the BJP government has misused the institutions of the country to harass the opposition.

“The BJP has lost the trust of the public. There has been a debate going on for a long time regarding ED, CBI and Income Tax,” he said.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Akhilesh Yadav garlanded his statue and paid floral tributes at Lohia Park in Gomtinagar.

Advertisement

He said that it is being heard that the BJP has also made recovery through electoral bonds from the company which is involved in alleged scam in Delhi.

“We hope that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will get complete justice from the court,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav said the SP is following the path and ideas shown by Dr Lohia and Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

In today’s political circumstances, prosperity can be brought to the country only by following the ideas of these two great men. Socialists are remembering Dr Lohia and pledge to follow his ideas and fulfill his dreams, he said.

Meanwhile, in an interview given to a TV channel on Saturday, SP President said that the BJP is not able to compete with the issues.

“The BJP has lost the elections. Hence instead of fighting the battle democratically, they are seizing the accounts of the parties.The voice of the opposition is being suppressed,” he said.

“Going beyond seizing accounts, the BJP government is now seizing the Chief Minister too. False cases were filed against Azam Khan. He is a big leader of the party,” he said.

He claimed that INDIA bloc is in the election field with full strength. The public also wanted an alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress Party, he said, adding that we moved forward in the same direction.

“The BJP will lose in the Lok Sabha elections. The public will break the pot of BJP’s arrogance. The BJP will lose four hundred seats in the country,” he claimed.