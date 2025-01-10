BJP leaders distributed Rs 1,100 to buy votes in Delhi: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday claimed BJP leaders distributed Rs 1,100 openly to buy votes.

Addressing a press conference here, he referred to the saffron party as the “Galli Galoch Party”.

“We have received information from sources that leaders of the ‘Galli-Galoch’ party were given Rs 10,000 each by their party to be distributed. Their leaders thought that when there was no chance of winning elections, they should save Rs 9,000 and distribute only Rs 1,100,” Singh claimed.

He challenged the party to reveal the truth, asking, “Did you give Rs 1,100 to your leaders to distribute among voters or not? Let the public know the reality…I ask the ‘Galli-Galoch’ party to tell the truth before people…People of Delhi need to expose the corruption of the ‘Galli-Galoch party now…”

The AAP leader claimed the party’s leaders distributed Rs 1,100 openly to secure votes, drawing attention to budget discrepancies. He further demanded transparency from the BJP, questioning if they provided the funds for voter inducement.

On the Purvanchal issue, he accused the BJP of marginalizing voters in Delhi, labeling them as Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, and unjustly removing them from voter lists. He alleged similar bias was shown by attempting to remove his wife’s vote, condemning the act as disrespectful.

The Delhi Assembly election is scheduled on February 5 and counting of votes will take place on February 8.