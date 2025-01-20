BJP failed to fulfill promises on Delhi:Sanjay Singh

Attacking the BJP ahead of the Delhi legislative assembly election, AAP on Monday launched a blank book titled “Bhajpa Ki Uplabdhiyan” (BJP’s Achievements), over the promises of the saffron party leaders, which as per the AAP’s claims ,were never fulfilled.

Addressing a press conference here, senior AAP leader and RS MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP had made several promises earlier but after coming to power, they failed to deliver on them.

Advertisement

Singh, taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that he had also promised back in the day that by August 15, 2022, every citizen in the country would have a permanent house, and further highlighted, “Farmers, the “annadatas”, were assured they wouldn’t need to worry as their crop prices would be doubled.

Advertisement

He said the PM had also promised that petrol and diesel costs would drop, while cooking gas will also get cheaper, but no such thing happened so far.

Singh added, “The Prime Minister also promised to strengthen the Indian rupee, stating that when the rupee falls, the nation’s pride and honour also decline.”

The AAP leader further said, “In Delhi, the promise of giving permanent registry papers to everyone must be fulfilled. PM Modi also mentioned the promises made regarding improving law and order in the country and strengthening border security,” Singh highlighted.

He said that his party is releasing a book to share the record with the public, and appealed to the people of the city and the entire nation to read it and also share the same among others.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia took to social media platform X and mentioned, “It was necessary to bring this book based on the achievements of the BJP before the country. The public must see how many lies and what level of lies the BJP has served in the country,”.