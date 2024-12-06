BJP engages Delhi entrepreneurs for input on assembly election manifesto

In preparation for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP met with city-based entrepreneurs on Friday to address their concerns and gather suggestions for the party’s manifesto.

During the meeting, BJP leaders assured attendees of plans to implement a single-window system to facilitate ease of business. They emphasized prioritizing the development of factory areas and involving entrepreneurs in Delhi’s industrial growth.

At a dialogue session held at the Ambedkar International Center, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the convener of Delhi BJP’s election manifesto committee and a parliamentarian, was joined by committee members, including former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, state unit media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, and youth leader Abhishek Tandon.

Together, they engaged with a significant number of entrepreneurs and business representatives.

According to the Delhi BJP, participants submitted written suggestions in a designated suggestion box and discussed sector-specific challenges.

Bidhuri highlighted the critical role of industries in driving a state’s economic progress, noting their dual contribution through tax revenue and job creation.

He underscored the responsibility of governments to create a business-friendly environment and criticized previous administrations for neglecting industrial areas, treating entrepreneurs solely as revenue sources.

He pointed out severe infrastructural deficiencies in Delhi’s factory areas, including deteriorated roads, blocked sewer systems, and inadequate drinking water facilities.

He assured attendees that the BJP’s top priority would be the simultaneous development of industries and industrial zones.

Representatives from various industrial organizations participated in the session, including the Okhla Chamber of Industries, Badli Industrial Estate Association, Okhla Printers and Providers Association, Mohan Estate Welfare Association, MCIE Badarpur Industries Association, Udyog Nagar Factory Owners Association, Wazirpur Industrial Estate Welfare Association, Mayapuri Industrial Welfare Association, Naraina Industries Association (Phase 1 and 2), Bawana Manufacturers Welfare Association, Manufacturers Association of GTK Road Industrial Area (Block A and B), Patparganj F.I.E. Entrepreneurs Association, and Friends Colony Manufacturers Association.

Meenakshi Lekhi stated that the BJP is actively engaging with various community groups to draft a comprehensive manifesto. She highlighted recent dialogues with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) on Thursday and a youth engagement session earlier on Friday.

She also announced the launch of the BJP’s manifesto van on Saturday, which will tour neighborhoods across the national capital to gather more public input.