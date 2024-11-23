BJP appoints Gahlot member, Delhi assembly poll coordination panel

In a week’s time after joining the BJP, former Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday was entrusted with an important role in view of the upcoming assembly polls, being appointed as the Member of Delhi Assembly Election Coordination Committee of the saffron party here.

According to the BJP’s state unit, his appointment was done by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva with the approval of party’s senior leadership ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections likely to be held in the month of February 2025.

Apart from Gahlot, former Delhi unit chief of the saffron party Satish Upadhyay and party leader Vishnu Mittal have also been nominated to important poll committees of the state. Gahlot had recently joined BJP after he quit from the Aam Aadmi Party, also resigning from the council of Delhi’s ministers.

Advertisement

The politician coming from Delhi’s rural belt had tendered his resignation from the Delhi cabinet and the AAP on November 17, and joined BJP the very next day in presence of union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi BJP election in-charge Baijayant Panda and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

The politician had also met BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday and held discussions on the upcoming polls, while he described the meet as “courtesy meeting”. Delhi BJP has also formed a nine member committee to manage the Parivartan Yatra for the election campaign, with Upadhyay as it’s convener.