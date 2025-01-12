BJP announces Mohan Singh Bisht as candidate from Mustafabad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The list contains a single name – Mohan Singh Bisht, who will contest from the Mustafabad constituency in North East Delhi.

Bisht is set to face stiff competition from Adil Ahmad Khan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Ali Mehdi of the Congress in what promises to be a closely watched contest.

According to an official statement, Bisht’s candidature was approved by the BJP’s Central Election Committee.

With this announcement, the BJP has declared candidates for 59 out of the total 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. The third list follows the release of the party’s second list on Saturday, which featured prominent leaders such as Kapil Mishra and Harish Khurana.

Kapil Mishra, a former AAP leader, will contest from Karawal Nagar, while Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana, will vie for the Moti Nagar seat in West Delhi.

Earlier, on January 4, the BJP released its first list of 29 candidates. The announcements have set the stage for multi-cornered contests in several constituencies, including triangular battles involving AAP leaders and prominent former Chief Ministers such as Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi.