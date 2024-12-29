BJP, AAP spreading lies and false narratives on schemes to influence voters: Delhi Congress chief

In an attack on the AAP and the BJP, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav alleged that both parties are creating false narratives, lies on schemes and indulging in blame games, accusing each other to divert people’s attention from their failures to influence voters ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital.

Reflecting on the 15-year-long Congress rule in the city, Yadav said the government then had made Delhi a world-class city but the BJP and AAP, with their bickering against each other and incompetence destroyed it completely turning it into a garbage dump yard with crumbling civic infrastructure.

The Congress leader alleged that Chief Minister Atishi and the AAP have been misleading the people with nonexistent schemes for women and the elderly, despite the concerned department flagging the issues by putting notice in newspapers that they were not government-approved schemes and people are sharing their personal details to the agents of the AAP.

He pointed out that neither the BJP nor the AAP were talking about the misery caused to the people due to broken roads, garbage accumulation, waterlogging, massive traffic jams, degradation of the Yamuna river into a drain and air pollution. “The empty rhetoric of the BJP and the AAP will not influence the voters of Delhi anymore, as they have suffered enough due to their misgovernance and hence look for change, and Congress was the only option before them,” he asserted.