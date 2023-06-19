Sudden change in the weather of Delhi NCR is due to the remnant impact of the cyclone Biparjoy. The residents of Delhi NCR can enjoy cooler weather because the temperatures will not rise and moisture in the atmosphere will remain, says the Met office.

Speaking to The Statesman, Senior Scientist of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Soma Sen Roy said, “The rainfall is due to the remnant impact of Biparjoy in Delhi and NCR. However there will be no rainfall from tomorrow in Delhi and NCR but the temperatures will not rise. The reason behind this is monsoon current is coming from the east. So there will not be hard sun or rising temperature”.

The weather report further says that Rajasthan, parts of Madhya Pradesh would witness heavy impact in the coming three days. This is due to the impact of the cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’. Bihar & adjoining areas of east Uttar Pradesh will also witness the rains.

In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “The Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm ‘Biparjoy’) over central parts of East Rajasthan moved nearly eastwards and weakened and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, the 19th June as a well marked low pressure area over central parts of Northeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood”

Further, the Met office says, “It is very likely to continue to move nearly east-northeast wards and weaken further during the next 24 hours. The cyclonic circulation over northeast Bihar & neighbourhood now lies over Bihar & adjoining East Uttar Pradesh and extends upto 0.9 km above mean sea level. The trough from this cyclonic circulation to south Chhattisgarh has become less marked”.

Further, the IMD Scientist added, “The temperatures will not rise but it will be humid. Humidity will be around for a couple of days”.

Last Week, this ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ moved towards the north-northeast and crossed Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan). The Met Department predicted that the ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kilometres per hours (kmph) gusting to 150 kmph. Due to cyclonic activities, sea conditions along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts remained completely closed. IMD also confirmed that high tidal waves and rainfall in Mumbai last week was also due to Biparjoy as it intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

The government in a massive preparedness drive deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams in coastal areas. And set up shelters in six districts while moving thousands to a safer place to tackle the impact of Biparjoy.