‘Biharika, Bihar Ki Kala Dehri’ inaugurated at Bihar Niwas

Aimed to amplify the art & crafts of Bihar and to ensure a sustainable marketplace for the weavers of the state, Bihar Niwas at Chanakyapuri brings an exposition of handicrafts, handloom and a wide array of artefacts. Palka Sahni, Resident Commissioner, Bihar Bhawan inaugurated the Art Kiosk ‘Biharika’, Bihar Ki Kala Dehri on Friday.

After Ambapali Bihar Emporium at Connaught Place, the artistic prowess of Bihar gets another permanent shelf as ‘Biharika’.

It aims to bring thought-provoking Installation Art, bringing the finest handicrafts and handloom from different regions of Bihar to the national capital. Prominent artforms like Manjusha, Madhubani, Sikki, Sujani, Paper Mache, Bawan Booti, Obra and many others from the regions of Mithila, Tirhut, Magadh, Ang and Bhojpur have been installed on the shelves of the kiosks for the buyers and visitors.

Artists, weavers, craftspersons and curators from different regions of Bihar have been invited to realize their ambitious site-specific commissions- with the assistance of local volunteers, artists and vendors. Each artist has researched the walled city of Delhi and its historical significance to conceive their new exhibition so that each craft is meaningful and relevant to the buyers and visitors.

The Resident Commissioner said, “The state is traditionally known for the Madhubani art or Mithila Paintings to the outside world, and we are trying to connect local artists from various districts of Bihar so that art from Bihar, including Madhubani, Manjusha, Sikki, Sujini, etc. which are a part of the lifestyle of the people there but are not very well known outside Bihar, could come into people’s knowledge and receive the praise that they deserve. In the last two years, we have catalogued more than 200 artists from Bihar. Many Delhi-based artisans from Bihar have also been invited to send their artefacts to Biharika.”

It is often quoted that ‘Culinary history can’t be separated from the history of culture in general’. Taking a leaf out of this expression, the exhibition will witness the fusion of food and art as the visitors will get to relish scores of popular cuisines from Bihar at The Potbelly restaurant at Bihar Niwas. She further addressed, “Potbelly has already been holding the flag high in terms of Bihari cuisine. Now people will get more reasons to come to Bihar Niwas after Biharika’s inauguration.”

Various masterpieces sent by the artists from Bihar are displayed at the Kiosk and are available for the buyers. These items can be purchased directly from the artists via digital payments.