Hospitals in Bihar have come in for sharp criticism for “inhumane” face at the time of pandemic. While the patients are rushing from one hospital to another for treatment, most of them are refusing to admit citing various reasons. Three recent incidents would amply explain how the system has collapsed in the state and the government’s announcements appear to be a farce.

The first deserves special mention. Dr Ranjeet Kumar Singh, a medical officer with ophthalmology department at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) lost his wife since every hospital refused to admit her even though she was not Corona positive.

The condition of Barkha Singh, 44, a diabetic patient, turned critical on 23 July.

Dr Kumar admitted his wife to the local Kurji Hospital.

Initially her condition improved but in the evening it worsened. Doctors advised him to shift the patient to a better health facility. He rushed her to a private hospital in Patliputra locality which admitted her to the OPD ward after she tested negative for Covid19.

But soon, the hospital advised Dr Singh to shift her to another hospital. The patient was taken to another top private hospital in the Raja Bazar locality but it refused to admit after inquiring about the patient for about 40 minutes.

The patient was taken to nearby Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) but it also refused to admit her. Eventually, the patient was taken to the AIIMS-Patna but was not allowed to enter the hospital for 30 minutes.

After repeated requests, the patient was allowed entry but by then she died. Dr Singh has now written a letter to the IMA seeking stern action against the two private hospitals whose callousness led to the death.

Another such incident was reported from Buxur, the home LS constituency of Union minister of state for health Ashwini Kumar Choube.

A couple made rounds of the Sadar hospital, carrying an Oxygen cylinder and the newborn on a tray, for treatment of the baby. The delay led to the baby’s death. The hospital had earlier refused to admit the woman when her labour pain started.

She delivered the baby at a private hospital but failed to save the baby suffering from respiratory problems. The third story is more distressing. Home department under-secretary Umesh Rajak who was tested positive was denied admission to the AIIMS-Patna when he was rushed for treatment.

He waited for admission lying on the floor of the hospital for about 24 hours.

By the time he was admitted after much effort by the family, his condition deteriorated. Eventually he died within hours of his admission.