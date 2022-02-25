Woman breaks gender barrier to operate Hyva

Breaking the gender barrier, four women employees are on the strenuous job as Stacker-cum Reclaimer (SCR) raw material handling system (RMHS) at the Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM) in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

Besides, a woman has been assigned the job for Hyva operator. It is for the first time that female employees will shoulder the responsibilities as SCR operators in Tata steel’s Meramandali unit, the company said in a statement.

Subodh Pandey, Vice President, TSM, congratulated the new recruits and interacted with them along with other executives of TSM Sandeep Dhir, Chief, Human Resource Business Partner, Subrata Basak, Chief, Logistics Operation and Suvransu Sekhar Rout, Chief, RMHS & Raw Material Processing Plant, TSM.

“We are extremely pleased to have you in our team as this marks a monumental milestone on gender balance among the workforce in the plant. While accelerating our commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workplace, this measure will also encourage more girls to look for such jobs”, Pandey said.

“As a responsible corporate, we not only strongly believe in the diversity of our human capital but also guide our vendor partners to imbibe our beliefs and contribute to it. This is directed to reimagining how a job gets done, reshaping the team and empowering employees wherever they work”, Basak said while speaking on the occasion.

Breaking the barrier, the female SCR operators with Diploma in Mechanical Engineering underwent safety induction and on the job training, prior to their on boarding for stacking and reclaiming operation, considered mostly as a male-only job, the statement added.