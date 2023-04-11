Vedanta employees donate books to children’s Libraries

On the occasion of International Children’s Book Day, Vedanta Aluminium, conducted a book collection drive from employees to donate books for local children in Jharsuguda.

The initiatives as employees come together to donate more than 600 books to the District Library in Jharsuguda and also to mini libraries set up in Nand Ghars, which are modernized anganwadis run by Vedanta in the adjoining villages of Badmal ,Bhurkhamunda, Harijanpada, and Bhagipali .

Alongside the book donation program, employees also volunteered to conduct book reading and storytelling sessions with the children studying at the Nand Ghars.

Speaking about the company’s education initiatives for the local communities, Mr. Sunil Gupta, CEO –Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, said, ” Our employees were delighted to be part of the children’s book donation drive and help the young ones discover a large treasure trove of stories and new things to learn. Through our robust education programs, we remain committed to supporting the students and local academia community in strengthening this foundation of growth and progress.”