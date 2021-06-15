The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in Bhubaneswar, State’s capital city and the largest urban conglomerate, surpassed 10 lakh mark on Tuesday, thanks to the multi-pronged inoculation strategy by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Health and Family Welfare Department.

While 6,30,191 people have received their first jab, 3,79,505 of them have already been administered both the doses in the city. Cumulatively, the vaccine doses administered have crossed ten lakh.

“We have adopted a very elaborate and inclusive plan to cover all citizens, age groups and sections of the society, so that as a city, we can fight a well-strategized battle against the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, we need to continue the COVID appropriate behaviour even after the vaccination is done,” said BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh.