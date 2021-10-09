Toy train back on track in Nandankanan zoo after seven year’s break

After seven years hiatus, the toy train has resumed its service in a refreshingly new avatar in Odisha’s Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha re-launched the toy train facility yesterday during the State-level Wildlife Week function. The minister also laid the foundation stone of the aerial ropeway project between the Zoological Park and Botanical Garden.

The proposed aerial ropeway will cover a 620 metres stretch and tourists could catch a glimpse of the birds’ eye view of the breathtaking greenery of the park once the project work is complete.

The toy train service which began its service way back in 1985 in the biological park has been lying defunct since 2014 after question was raised on the safety of its track condition.

The train and its tracks were refurbished at Rs 82 lakh cost and were re-launched today in an initiative to provide amusement to tourists, mostly children, said Manoj Mohapatra, Director, NZP.

A total of 72 visitors will get the chance to witness the rich flora and fauna of the zoo from the toy train in each ride. The zoo authorities have estimated to provide around 12 such joy rides each day.

Joyride in the toy train would be an added attraction for those who yearn to relish captive wildlife sighting amid nature’s lap in Nandankanan.

The toy train which was discontinued on technical grounds used to ferry 1.5 lakh tourists, mostly children every year.

The narrow-gauge track used for the toy train service earlier has been replaced with a broad gauge line. The old bogies and the engine of the toy train were replaced with new ones to give it a pleasantly new look. There are six bogies attached to the toy train engine with a sitting capacity of 72.

The joyride along the 1.7 kilometre long stretch in the zoological park this time would be an exhilarating experience. Those who would board the toy train would be able to see several herbivore animals sprinting across the place, apart from enjoying the ride, said zoo officials.